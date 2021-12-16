Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases, of which 26 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,52,318. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,989.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,440 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 173 new infections, 98 were reported from quarantine centres while 75 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 218 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 84 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (3), Bhadrak (2), Boudh (1), Cuttack (12), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (4), Gajapati (3), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (9), Kalahandi (3), Kendrapara (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Puri (1), Rayagada (4) and Sambalpur (1).

The State Pool reported 20 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,46,48,398 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 108.

PNN