New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood Saturday shared a note urging people to be more supportive of newcomers in the film industry.

Without naming any particular individual, the 51-year-old actor said everyone learns through experience and that it is crucial to encourage and uplift others.

“Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance,” Sood wrote.

Sood’s remarks come just days after the release of “Nadaaniyan” on Netflix, which marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan.

Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the film received poor reviews from critics for its story, dialogues, and performances.

Sood said, “A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved.”

“We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love,” he added.

PTI