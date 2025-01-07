Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Fateh, 500 students from Sholapur paid a heartfelt tribute to Sonu Sood with an incredible 390-foot cutout poster of the Hindi film actor and humanitarian.

A record-breaking 390-foot cutout was created with custom Fateh-themed t-shirts, statues, and even decorated autos with the film’s branding. The 390-foot cutout stands not only as a tribute to Sonu but also as a testament to the film’s impact, even before its release.

Fateh, directed and written by Sonu, is a high-octane action thriller set against the backdrop of cybercrime. The film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline.

A few days ago, Sonu visited the Samadhi of Shri Sai Baba and he stated that he seeked divine blessings for the success of his upcoming film.

In an interview with IANS, the actor shared how playing the role of an ordinary man with hidden strength and determination provided him with a fresh outlook on personal growth and self-confidence.

Sonu shared, “I think Fateh was my dream role, one that I always wanted to play: a common man who has a superhero inside him. I believe every individual, every common man, has a superhero within them.”

“You just need to discover that. I’m glad that with Fateh, I was able to discover that side of myself. And I hope that when people watch it, they not only get entertained by the script but also get inspired.”

Asked what Fateh means to him, he said, “I think when you can be someone’s hope, it’s not about how rich, famous, or influential you are.”

“We are all those things, but sometimes, when someone becomes a hope, a person leaves their native village in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh with the belief that when they reach out to an individual, their life will change. I think that is true Fateh—when you can change someone’s life, that’s what real Fateh is.”

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, Fateh, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, is slated to release January 10.