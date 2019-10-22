Kendrapara: A family residing in a remote village in the district has approached a couple of conjurers with the hope of resurrecting their dead son.

The incidence occurred Monday at Gangapada under Gogua panchayat under Pattamundai police limits where the family members invited the sorcerers to revive life of their seven-year-old son Sumant Jena.

According to sources, Sumant, son of Balaram Jena, became sick Sunday night after he experienced epileptic seizures. Consequently, Sumant was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors referred the boy to Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack. However, the doctors at Cuttack pronounced Sumant dead on arrival.

Subsequently, the family members brought the body back to their village and invited a conjurer from Kalahandi, who conducted special ceremonials by placing his mobile phone close to the dead child’s ear, but to no avail.

Later, the grief-stricken family, on the suggestion of some fellow villagers, allegedly invited a couple of tantriks who performed a few rituals, but they too failed to resurrect the child. Hundreds of locals gathered to see the miracle, but as nothing happened, the conjurers quietly walked out.

The family members, ultimately, took their son to a Chotti-Mangalapur-based conjurer with the hope of bringing back the life of their child. This conjurer, however, was firm and told the relatives that there is no use trying as Sumant had died several hours ago.

The family members at last took Sumant’s body to the cremation ground.

