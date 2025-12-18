Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based ‘Argentina football fan club’, alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person’s statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

“The complaint states that he deliberately levelled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis,” the police officer said.

The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such “baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation”.