Kolkata: Twenty-five years since their last Test series win in India, South Africa return with renewed belief, experience, and the ambition to end one of their longest barren runs in world cricket.

The reigning World Test Championship winners, led by Temba Bavuma, will begin their 2025-26 tour at Eden Gardens Friday, aiming to become only the second visiting side since 2012 to win a series in India.

The variety of conditions that Test cricket offers is evident from how even the world champions have struggled to compete in India. South Africa have lost six of their last seven Tests here comprehensively, and were on their way in the seventh before rain intervened.

Even within India, the Proteas’ struggles have spanned all types of conditions. In 2015-16, a young Indian side outplayed them on turning pitches that the hosts themselves had requested.

Four years later, in 2019-20, South Africa were blanked again, this time on good batting surfaces that offered little to the spinners. India’s spinners averaged 27.18 in that series, while their fast bowlers were even more effective, averaging just 17.50.

This time, South Africa arrives not with new faces but with a more seasoned group. Keshav Maharaj, their lead spinner on the previous tour, returns as the senior statesman of the attack. Simon Harmer, who featured in 2015-16, is back as well, while Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada, the team’s bowling banker, complete a familiar core.

India, meanwhile, enters the series in transition. A shock home loss to New Zealand last year exposed a few cracks, even though they bounced back to blank West Indies earlier this season. Currently third on the World Test Championship points table after a 2-2 draw in England and a 2-0 win against West Indies, India face a confident opponent that recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan to begin its title defence.

Maharaj, now with 60 Tests, is second only to Ravindra Jadeja among left-arm spinners in world cricket. With little assistance expected for traditional seam or sharp turn, he will have to bowl long spells, providing both control and wickets.

India’s new Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has been juggling formats and continents since September. Between the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE, the West Indies Tests, ODIs in Australia, and T20Is back home, he’s barely had a breather. His ability to switch back to the rhythm of the longest format will be crucial.

India are set to field both Rishabh Pant, now fully fit, and Dhruv Jurel, who keeps his place as a specialist batter. Seam-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released to the India A side, while the rest of the XI remains unchanged.

South Africa are likely to stick with the combination that beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Captain Bavuma replaces Dewald Brevis, and Marco Jansen is expected to edge out Wiaan Mulder, with reverse swing likely to play a part rather than conventional seam movement.

Early signs suggest a good batting surface at Eden Gardens with little grass and potential for reverse swing later in the match. The pitch is not expected to be excessively dry or cracked, but the toss, as always in India, could be crucial.

Gill has won only one toss in seven Tests as captain. South Africa have not won the toss in their previous seven Tests in India. One of these streaks will end Friday. Kyle Verreynne is five short of becoming only the fifth South African wicketkeeper to reach 100 Test dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja is just ten runs away from becoming only the fourth player in the world to achieve the double of 300 wickets and 4000 runs in Tests.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa’s Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Where to watch the India vs South Africa Test series 2025 live?

The India vs South Africa Tests 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels.

Live streaming of the IND vs SA Tests 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IANS