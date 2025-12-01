Padang Sidempuan: Recovery and aid efforts are underway in parts of Southeast Asia and South Asia where the full number of dead and missing is not yet known after heavy rains and flooding left a devastating toll in the past week.

The severe weather killed at least 469 people in Indonesia, 162 in Thailand and 334 in Sri Lanka, authorities said.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Saturday outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country, where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said severe flooding in 12 southern provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.

Sri Lankan authorities said Monday that rescuers are still searching for 370 missing people. Nearly 148,000 people are housed in temporary shelters after being battered in the past week’s downpours that flooded homes, fields and roads and triggered landslides, primarily in the tea-growing central hill country.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Monday pledged to rebuild infrastructure while visiting areas impacted by floods and landslides on Sumatra island that left thousands homeless and 474 people missing as of Monday.

Some areas of Indonesia remained unreachable Monday after the disaster damaged roads and downed communications lines, with residents in impacted areas relying on aircraft delivering supplies. Flooding displaced 290,700 people in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

Prabowo, who visited North Sumatra Monday and was expected to West Sumatra and Aceh during the day, said the government’s response is reaching those in need.

“We need to confront climate change effectively,” Prabowo said. “Local governments must take a significant role in safeguarding the environment and preparing for the extreme weather conditions that will arise from future climate change.