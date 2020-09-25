Mumbai: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is going through a difficult phase in life with various types of health problems. The artiste who contracted the COVID-19 disease last month is in an extremely critical condition, according to hospital authorities in Chennai where he is undergoing treatment.

Dabangg star Salman Khan has wished him a speedy recovery. Balasubrahmanyam has rendered his voice in several films of Salman Khan. “Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength and hope and wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery. n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir (sic).”

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

This tweet of Salman Khan has gone viral on social media. His fans and users on all social media platforms are responding to the tweet. They are also wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

Balasubrahmanyam is on a ventilator at present. The hospital authorities said that his condition has suddenly deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

The renowned singer was admitted to the hospital with mild COVID-19 symptoms early August. Back then, he had posted a video on social media saying he was ‘perfectly all right’.

Balasubrahmanyam has sung hundreds of hit songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. His name features in the Guinness World Records book for recording more than 40,000 songs… the most by any singer. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) awards.