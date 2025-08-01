Bengaluru: Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was Friday convicted by a Special Court here in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.

Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a helper at the family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district’s Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice in 2021, and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Four separate cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the cases against him.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

The cases came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there April 26, 2024

He was arrested by the SIT May 31 last year, upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany, in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

PTI