Malkangiri: Special operations will be conducted to flush out Maoists in the Swabhiman Anchal of this district, a report said.

The special operations will be conducted involving the jawans of the Border Security Force, the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police.

This was stated here by K Vijay Kumar, former DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and presently working as a security advisor to the CRPF. Kumar said this during his visit to the Swabhiman Anchal (formerly known as cut-off area) Saturday. Kumar was accompanied by Vishakhapatnam SP (Rural) Babuji Atada, DIG Safin Ahmed (South-Western Range) and Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari during the visit.

Kumar said that the special operations against the ultras will be conducted in the lines of the operations that were conducted to arrest dreaded timber smuggler Veerapan in Karnataka in 2004.

Currently, the Maoist group of Andhra-Odisha border zonal committee is active in the district. Kumar during discussions with the officers talked on the strategies to be adopted to weaken the base of the Maoist group and contain it in the district.

The senior officers visited the BSF’s MV-3 camp and talked with security personnel on the prevailing law and order situation, development of the Swabhiman Anchal, security strategies to be adopted to crush the Maoists and combing operations. Later, Kumar returned to Malkangiri and attended a high-level meeting.

