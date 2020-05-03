Bangalore: The first special train from Karnataka with 1,190 migrant workers left Bengaluru for Bhubaneswar in Odisha, an official said Sunday.

“The shramik special train left Chikbanawara station in Bengaluru east at 9:26 a.m. with 1,190 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha,” a South Western Railway (SWR) zone official told IANS here.

The Karnataka government arranged special state-run buses to transport the workers to the station in the city’s eastern suburb from relief camps across the city where they were staying over a month.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa discussed with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik Saturday the transportation of the migrant labour from the eastern state who were stranded in this tech city due to lockdown since March 25 and suspension of buses and trains.

(IANS)