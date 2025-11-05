Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view of the heavy rush of devotees travelling to Puri for the auspicious Kartika Purnima, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced to operate passenger special trains between Berhampur and Puri for three days starting Tuesday. According to ECoR sources, these special trains have been introduced to accommodate the surge of pilgrims visiting Puri to take holy dips and participate in various religious ceremonies associated with the festival.

As per the schedule, Train No. 08417 Berhampur–Puri Passenger Special departed from Berhampur at 8:35 pm November 4 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to arrive at Puri at 1:30 am November 5 (Wednesday). Train No. 08418 Puri– Berhampur Passenger Special will depart Puri at 3:00 am November 5 (Wednesday) and will arrive at Berhampur at 7:15 am the same day. Train No. 08448 Puri– Berhampur Passenger Special will depart Puri at 5:00 am November 6 (Thursday) and arrive at Berhampur at 9:30 am the same day.

These trains will halt at Jagannathpur, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Humma, Rambha, Khallikot, Chilika, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Kuhuri, Kaluparaghat, Bhusandpur, Nirakarpur, Tapang, Kaipadar Road, Haripurgram, Motori, Kanas Road, Delang, Birapurushottampur, Sakhigopal, and Malatipatpur, bypassing the Khurda Road junction. Railway authorities have advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, keeping the rush in mind, and to extend full cooperation to railway staff for ensuring a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free travel experience during the festive period