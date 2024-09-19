Pujaniya Raseshwari Devi Ji‘s recent return to Odisha marks the conclusion of a spiritually enriching journey to Mauritius. Her visit, which began on August 12, 2024, further strengthened the cultural and spiritual bonds between India and the island nation. This trip was her second visit to Mauritius, the first being in 2019 during the country’s golden jubilee celebrations of independence.

Accompanied by a delegation of 70 devotees from India, Devi Ji’s arrival at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport was met with a grand and warm reception, reflecting the spiritual energy she imparted. The tour, lasting approximately 25 days, was a profound exploration of the Bhagwat Mahapuran, during which Devi Ji shared the teachings of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha and introduced the Mauritian people to the universal principles of Sanatan Dharma.

LIVE interview in MBC Radio and TV

A significant moment of the visit was Devi Ji’s live interview on Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio and TV on August 15. In the interview, she highlighted the need to balance worldly and spiritual life, stating, “We are two beings—our body and our soul. The world is the domain of the body, and God is the domain of the soul. To attain God, one must walk the path of spirituality.”

Met with the President of Mauritius

During her tour, Devi Ji also met with President Prithviraj Singh Roopun. In their discussion, she articulated her mission, saying, “Our aim is to transform every soul in the world and plant the seed of God’s love within it. This seed of love will infuse every person’s thoughts with positive energy, providing relief from worldly sorrows and fostering global peace.”

Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran:

A highlight of the tour was the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Yagna, held from August 17 to 23. Each day, around 400 devotees participated in the Katha, which commenced with a sacred Kalash Yatra on August 16. During this procession, devotees carried the divine tableau of Shri Radha Krishna and the Bhagwad form of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, singing the Lord’s names as they walked. The divine presence of Pujaniya Devi Ji illuminated the evening as she spoke on the universality of Sanatan Dharma and its ideal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the world as one family.

On the third day of the Katha, Devi Ji narrated the life of Shukdev Paramhans, emphasizing the role of devotion in simplifying life. She noted, “Without bhakti, today’s life becomes complex. The Bhagwat simplifies our life.” Devi Ji also discussed the significance of a Guru, explaining, “The Gita guides spiritual trainees, the Upanishads reveal the address of God, but the Bhagwat unites you with God.” Referring to the life of Vidur, she highlighted that accepting life’s truths can alleviate sorrow.

On the final day of the Katha, Devi Ji presented the divine episode of Maharas, introducing devotees to the highest state of love, the ultimate spiritual experience. Her soulful rendition of Gopi Geet left a lasting impact on all who attended.

Installation of 10 idols and renovation of Shiv Shakti temple

An important event during the tour was the renovation of the Shiv Shakti temple on August 25. The temple, now an architectural marvel, was further enhanced by the installation and consecration of ten life-sized marble idols. Devi Ji remarked, “Spiritual works are done by grace, but God is so kind that we give credit to those who become instruments in these divine endeavors. If we can beautify our family, society, and nation, why not our temples?”

Shri Krishna Janmashtami

The tour concluded with the vibrant celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on August 26, where devotees joyfully celebrated Lord Krishna’s birth with enthusiasm and devotion.

Before her departure, Devi Ji announced plans to further propagate Sanatan Dharma and enhance the spiritual values of humanity. This historic program, organized by the Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temple Federation and Shiv Shakti Mandir, Sulferino, left a profound mark on Mauritius’ spiritual landscape. Pujaniya Raseshwari Devi Ji returned to Odisha on 10th Sept 2024. As the founder president of the Braj Gopika Seva Mission in Tangi block, Khurda district, she continues to promote the teachings of the Upanishads and advance spiritual values through her work both in India and abroad.

For more information visit : https://www.raseshwarideviji.org/mauritius-24