Sundargarh: Rangadhipa Square in this town has gained fame and recognition for a unique product – Spirulina-coated chikki – manufactured by ‘Maa Laxmi Producers’ Group’. Chikki is a sweet in which fried groundnuts are caramelised in desi jagerry. The jagerry is liquefied in large utensils and fried groundnuts along with millets are added to it gradually.

Once the entire mixture is fried, it is semi-dried and then poured on large wooden plates and is rolled evenly. The mixture is then cut into several pieces and packed for marketing. Chikki is a very popular local sweet dish and is extremely liked by children due to its sweetness.

However, the Spirulina-coated chikki has health benefits also. It addresses malnutrition among children due to its high protein content. It should be stated here that Spirulina is an algae and is known as ‘superfood’ because of its high protein, Vitamin B, and copper content. It is famous in countries like China.

Some Indian states like Karnataka are also harvesting Spirulina in large quantities. In Odisha too, Spirulina is slowly gaining popularity. Five chikki manufacturing units have been opened in this district with financial support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Among them is Maa Laxmi Producers’ Group. Around 40 women members from 10 self-help groups (SHGs) are active members of this centre. They work from 10 am to 6 pm in two shifts. The members have been trained and are skilled in handling the chikki preparation process. The company which started operations in August 2021 manufactures 45 to 50 quintals of Spirulina chikkis every month. These are then sent to Anganwadi centres at Lefripada, Tangarpalli, Hemgiri, and Balishankara blocks. Spirulinacoated chikkis are also sent to three childcare institutions.

More than 18,000 kids get health benefits eating this type of chikki. Regular production of chikki has opened up vistas of economic opportunity for the women who are engaged in this set-up. Maa Laxmi Producers’ Group earns almost Rs 9 lakh per month from the initiative out of which Rs 7 lakh goes towards investment and operational costs. Each woman worker earns approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month. It may seem to be a paltry amount but plays a big role in their livelihood support. For, the last two years, the women have been managing the business at the chikki-making unit in a seamless manner. Not only are they engaged in its manufacturing, but they look after the distribution aspect also. Spirulina-coated chikkis have certainly added sheen to their lives and made them self-reliant.