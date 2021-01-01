Bhubaneswar: Sportspersons from all across the world took to social media to wish their fans a ‘Happy New Year’. Among those who wished were Cristiano Ronaldo, Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Harry Kane , Chris Gayle and many more.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media a picture with his family and wrote a message for his fans. He wrote that 2020 was certainly not an easy year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now is the time to bounce back.

Tendulkar also posted his wishes on Instagram. He wrote: “As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year.”

Kane posed with his partner and their baby boy, who was born December 29, and wished his followers. So did French football superstar Kylian Mbappe who posed for a picture and posted his wishes on social media.

Badminton star PV Sindhu posted on Instagram and wrote: “May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.”

Cricketers Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, David Warner, Smriti Mandhana, and Michael Vaughan all posted their wishes on social media.

Gayle wrote: Happy New Year, everyone fire up your lighter.

New Year celebrations kicked in across the world as people bade farewell to 2020, a year that was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped for a better 2021.