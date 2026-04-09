Kolkata: Sri Lankan leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury, his franchise Lucknow Super Giants said Thursday.

Hasaranga is yet to recover from a persistent hamstring injury sustained in February.

LSG is expected to announce a replacement for the Sri Lankan spinner within 24-48 hours.

“Wanindu Hasaranga won’t be able to join us, and we are preparing to get a replacement in the next 24 to 48 hours,” LSG global director Tom Moody told IPL broadcaster JioStar during the match against KKR here.

Hasaranga has not played competitive cricket for nearly two months, with reports suggesting he is still unable to bowl and has yet to request a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket.