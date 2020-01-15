Bhubaneswar: As per the earlier instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ST and SC Development department Wednesday came under the Mo Sarkar initiative.

The Chief Minister has announced this at a special function held at Lok Seva Bhawan. “The ST-SC Development department looks into the welfare of almost 70 per cent of the state’s population comprising ST, SC, OBC and minority communities. Therefore, the inclusion of this department under the Mo Sarkar initiative will now bring in the desired results,” Naven said.

This initiative will be an instrument of empowerment for more than 3 crore traditionally underprivileged people and will bring in a rapid turn-around in government’s approach in delivering public services, he said.

Mo Sarkar has now been launched in 22 Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and 17 micro projects for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). It will certainly quicken the pace of the socio-economic development process in the project areas and the objectives of various schemes will be achieved faster, the Chief Minister stated.

“To strengthen the governance structure in the scheduled areas, necessary administrative procedures have come into effect. I believe, all the officials of the department will work keeping in mind the spirit of the Mo Sarkar initiative and provide their best in delivering service to the people,” he added.

ST, SC Development Minister Jagannath Sarka said the initiative will bring efficiency and accelerate the process of development.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Mo Sarkar has two specific aspects which include the feedback process on behavioural aspects of the employees and their efficiency. He expected the department will rise up to the expectations of the initiative.

5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with the officials of the department to get an idea of their knowledge on the initiatives. He advised the departmental officials to include the phone numbers of the parents of children studying in schools and staying in hostels on Mo Sarkar portal. This will help to receive the parents’ feedback, Pandian stated.

Meanwhile, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Industries departments will be come under the purview of Mo Sarkar initiative from Thursday. The Chief Minister will make the formal announcement here at Lok Seva Bhawan in this regard. All government departments will join this new people-centric governance system of the BJD government in next two months.