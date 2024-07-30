Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The Transport Department Monday launched a two-day special enforcement drive to check underage driving in the state. The State Transport Authority (STA) has constituted special teams to keep a check on underage driving in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore and under the territorial jurisdictions of 38 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The special teams caught altogether 153 underage drivers on the first day of the special drive. The juvenile drivers were mainly riding bikes and scooters to their educational institutions. “The officials of the Transport department issued 153 challans and 60 vehicles in this regard,” said the STA in a statement.

The officials caught 11 underage drivers in Khurda district, including the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, 12 in Kalahandi, 10 in Cuttack, eight in Koraput, and seven each in Ganjam and Rayagada districts. The officials seized seven vehicles in Rayagada, six each in Rourkela and Bolangir, five each in Balasore and Subarnapur, four in Kalahandi, three each in Talcher, Angul and one in Khurda RTO jurisdiction, said the STA. “We are requesting all parents and educational institutions to take serious measures to prevent juvenile driving. This enforcement drive will continue in the coming days. The enforcement will not be limited to juvenile driving but will also cover fitness, helmet, seat belt, speeding and drunken driving issues,” said Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

“Moreover, insurance companies do not compensate for vehicle accidents without valid fitness and registration certificates. Therefore, it has been decided to strictly control such vehicles and take firm action against lawbreakers,” he said. Earlier, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena directed officials to take strict measures to reduce road accidents following with STA is taking steps in this regard.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP