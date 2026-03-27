ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The stage has long held the power to tell stories, stir emotions, and shape society. It is no surprise, then, that a growing number of young people are turning to theatre as a means of self-expression and as a stepping stone for their artistic journeys.

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Orissa POST caught up with some prominent voices in the field to understand what continues to draw the youth toward this timeless art form.

Senior actor-director Abhinna Routray observed a promising shift. “The younger generation is genuinely committed to theatre. Our acting workshops are witnessing enthusiastic participation, which signals a bright future,” he said. He emphasised that theatre goes beyond performance, nurturing essential life skills such as confidence, empathy, and discipline. However, he also expressed concern that Odia theatre is yet to receive the national recognition it deserves.

Echoing similar sentiments, award-winning director Satya Jena highlighted the foundational value of theatre. “Youngsters are drawn to the stage because it is where the fundamentals of acting are built,” he noted. At the same time, he stressed the need for better infrastructure, including more auditoriums, along with sustained government support to help the art form flourish.

Veteran director and actor Chittaranjan Satpathy shed light on theatre’s versatility. “Theatre communicates through gesture, speech, music, and movement. It is constantly evolving and can never fade away,” he said. Dispelling the notion that theatre is declining, he pointed out that performances are now being staged almost daily across Odisha. He also underscored the importance of nurturing young playwrights to expand the reach and relevance of theatre.

Reflecting on his own journey, film personality Dipanwit Das Mohapatra spoke about the grounding influence of theatre. “It teaches truth, discipline, and presence in every moment,” he shared. For today’s youth, he believes theatre serves both as a training ground and a space for bold expression, where stories remain raw and voices fearless. Despite their varied perspectives, all agreed on one thing: theatre is more than just performance—it is a crucible for talent, a platform for cultural expression, and a guiding light for future storytellers.