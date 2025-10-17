Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday, announced new office bearers to further strengthen the organisation at a core level. The list of the new members was approved by the party’s state president, Manmohan Samal.

As per the official notification, 10 vice presidents, four general secretaries, 10 secretaries, a treasurer and a joint treasurer have been appointed by the party. BJP leaders Jatin Mohanty, Ashok Mishra, Kusum Tete, Ramesh Chandra Sahoo and others were appointed as vice presidents.

Similarly, Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, Sarada Prasad Satpathy, Simanchal Khatei and Purnima Priyadarshani Nayak have been appointed as general secretaries. Meanwhile, Saroj Kumar Kar, Kalandi Samal, Smruti Pattanayak and others have been appointed as secretaries. Ajaya Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as treasurer, and Dibakar Harichandan has been appointed as joint treasurer.