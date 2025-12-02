Bhubaneswar: In a major step to strengthen rural livelihoods and prevent distress-driven migration, the Odisha government approved the extension of enhanced state support under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) until the financial year 2028–29.

The move is expected to benefit 5.57 lakh families across 30 blocks in nine districts, providing assured employment within their villages and significantly reducing the need for workers to migrate outside the state in search of work.

Under the enhanced assistance, eligible households will receive 300 days of wage employment annually.

For the first 100 days, the state government will provide an additional daily wage of `98 on top of the standard MGNREGA wage.

For the remaining 200 days, workers will continue to receive the regular MGNREGA wage along with supplementary state support.

The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Rabi Narayan Naik, aims to ensure stable livelihoods, strengthen rural incomes, and promote equitable grassroots development.

Minister Naik highlighted the focus on eliminating “Dadan,” or distressed migration, emphasising that no worker from Odisha should be forced to leave their home for basic livelihood needs.

This enhanced MGNREGA support is part of Odisha’s broader vision of “Bikashita Odisha for Bikashita Bharata,” aimed at boosting rural employment, reducing poverty, and building a self-reliant and prosperous State.