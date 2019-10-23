Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday invited potential investors to invest in the food processing sector in the state.

“The government will assist all the investors and industrialists to set up units in the state,” Industries and MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said.

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) organised a session here to enlighten potential investors and current stakeholders on the investment opportunities in the food processing sector.

He said food processing is one of the most promising sectors in the state with a high potential for growth.

With the country’s agro and food processing sector expected to reach a size of $530 billion by 2020, Odisha has been facilitating creation of an ideal business eco-system to make the state a hub in the eastern region, the Minister said.

Odisha is endowed with natural resources, long coastline and favorable climatic conditions for production of a variety of agri-produce, fruits, vegetables and marine produce, he added.

The state’s robust, dedicated and entrepreneur-friendly processing policy and guidelines, which make Odisha a favourable destination for investing in food processing sector, were highlighted in course of the session.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said: “With availability of raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, agriculture resources, seafood, farming landscape and easy connectivity to the ASEAN region, Odisha has all the ingredients required for the food processing and seafood sector to flourish in the state. We are further providing several subsidies to encourage investors to choose Odisha.”

(IANS)