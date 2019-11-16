Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday approved six investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1,753.82 crore.

These proposals will create employment opportunities for 5,566 people.

The proposals were approved in the 87th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting under the chairmanship of chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy here.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Page Industries Ltd. to set up a garment manufacturing unit in Khordha with a total investment of Rs 257.50 crore providing employment to about 3,500 people.

Another proposal of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd. for diversification of its unit with addition of potato chips/wafers extruded puffed snack and cold storage facilities at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district with additional investment of Rs 50.10 crore employing around additional 550 people, was approved.

Proposal of Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd. was also approved for additional investment of Rs 10 crore for setting up Rebounded Foam block (RBF) unit having 500 TPA capacity at Khordha.

AIt will provide additional employment to around 25 people.

In the tourism sector, a project by Deo Residency and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. for expansion of its existing hotel at Baragadia, Kalinga Nagar in the district of Jaipur with an investment of Rs 53.69 crore, was approved. It will provide employment for 90 people.

In the metal downstream sector, proposal of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) was approved for setting up a Ferro Chrome unit (96,000 MT per annum) and 10 MW WHRB power plant at Kalinga Nagar, Jaipur with a total investment of Rs 547.19 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 900 people.

The proposal of Shri Jagannath Steel and Power Limited for expansion of its existing 0.1 MTPA integrated steel plant to 0.3 MTPA capacity at Uliburu in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 835.34 crore providing additional employment of 501 people.

(IANS)