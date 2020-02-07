Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government, Friday, launched the second edition of state skills competition ‘Odisha Skills 2020’ in City.

The Secretary of state Skill Development and Technical Education, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The State level Competition will be held April 28-30, 2020 in Bhubaneswar. The competition will be conducted in 46 skills across 6 sectors and the winner will represent the state in the national skill competition ‘India Skills’. The winner of India skills will represent India in the World Skills Shanghai 2021.”

The competition has seen good response from the youth across the State. Around 15,000 students have registered for the competition.

The Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) has targeted that state’s youth to achieve 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze medals in the World Skills Shanghai, 2021.

The first level of competition, written objective based, will be held February 8, 2020 for 23 skills across 30 districts.

Masood Hussiany, Head of Aerostructures and Aero Engines, Tata Aerospace and Defence was the Chief Guest for the event. Minister for Skill Development & Technical Education Premananda Nayak, and OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi, Director (Special Project) of Panchayatiraj Department Rajesh Pravakar Patil and Director Employment-cum-CEO of OSDA Rashmita Panda were also present.