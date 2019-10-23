Bhubaneswar: With Odisha’s revenue generation showing an upward trend, the state government is set to present the supplementary budget for the 2019-20 fiscal in mid-November, official sources said.

The departments were asked to make a ‘realistic reassessment’ of their financial requirements for the current year, said state finance secretary AK Meena while briefing all secretaries of departments at a meet, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy Tuesday.

“The supplementary budget will be presented around mid-November, 2019. The departments were asked to submit their requirements within a day,” Meena said.

The secretaries of various departments were also instructed that the ‘anticipated savings, if any, should be surrendered by them for re-allocations’, he said.

State finance minister Niranjan Pujari had presented Rs 1.39 lakh crore budget for the current fiscal in June this year and the supplementary estimates will be in addition to the annual budget.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the performances of the state departments up to September, 2019.

According to officials, revenue generation from non-tax sources grew by 10.46 per cent by end of September, 2019, in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year, with a total collection of Rs 6,186.48 crore.

Compared to last year’s collection of Rs 14,049 crore from own-tax revenue, the same had increased by 7.16 per cent to about Rs 15,055 crore, he said.

The budget utilisation by end of September, 2019 grew by 9.15 per cent over the same period last fiscal and the total expenditure in the first six months of the current year was around Rs 46,819 crore, the officials said.

During the meeting, Tripathy directed the state departments’ officials to rearrange their spending pattern so as to scale up utilisation level to at least sixty percent of the budget estimates by end of December.

State officials were also apprised about the fiscal strategy paper for the financial year 2020-21, which will be presented by December, 2019 and the pre-budget consultation for the budget of next fiscal will be held between December 16 and 31, Meena said.

Further, the departments were asked to complete their online submission of Annual Establishment Review in the official portal by November 15.

(PTI)