Bhubaneswar: State Higher Education Department issued a comprehensive Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for all state public universities, government and private degree colleges, and teacher education institutions to reinforce discipline, academic integrity, and mutual respect on campuses.

In an official communication issued by Joint Secretary Mousumi Nayak, the department stated that the code has been designed to ensure a safe, respectful, and conducive learning environment amid evolving teacher-student dynamics and changing social conditions within educational institutions.

The guidelines were finalised after recommendations from academic committees and consultations with multiple stakeholders. Institutions have been directed to implement the code immediately and ensure its wide dissemination among students, faculty members, and administrative staff.

Colleges and universities have been instructed to incorporate MCC into prospectuses, admission materials, student handbooks and official websites. They have also been asked to conduct orientation programmes and awareness drives to familiarise stakeholders with the provisions of the code.

The directive mandates strict adherence to academic discipline, including compulsory attendance rules, with repeated absence treated as a serious disciplinary offence. Students must seek prior permission for absence, and guardians are to be informed in cases of prolonged absenteeism. Unauthorised protests, strikes, or violent activities on campus have been prohibited, with violations liable to disciplinary and legal action.

The code also emphasises accountability in cases of damage to institutional property, requiring compensation from responsible individuals, failing which expulsion may be enforced. Consumption of intoxicants, on or off campus, has been strictly banned. Sexually inappropriate or lewd behaviour will not be tolerated, and such cases will be referred to Internal Complaints Committees for action.

Institutions are required to establish monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms for the timely resolution of complaints. For faculty members, the code highlights their role as mentors, responsible for maintaining professional ethics, ensuring fair evaluation, and avoiding misuse of authority.

Discrimination, harassment, or intimidation by teachers will invite strict disciplinary and legal action. Institutions have also been asked to promote constructive discipline and uphold inclusive, respectful campus environments across the state.