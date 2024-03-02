Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered a record gross goods and services tax (GST) collection of Rs 5,135.81 crore as well as the third highest ever state GST collection of Rs 2,295.41 crore during February 2024, official sources said Friday.

As per sources, during February, the state recorded the highest-ever collection of gross GST (CGST, IGST, OGST and Cess combined) with a total amount of Rs 5,135.81 crore against a corresponding amount of Rs 4,519.35 crore during February, 2023. “This was the highest-ever collection of the Gross GST registering a growth rate of 13.64 per cent. The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till February 2024) is Rs 49,638.64 crore with a growth of 11.07 per cent over the corresponding period of FY 2022-23,” said the official. Odisha has also recorded the third highest ever collection of State GST (OGST and IGST settlement combined) with a collection of Rs 2,295.41 crore during February, 2024 against the corresponding collection of 1,673.96 crore during February, 2023 with a phenomenal growth rate of 37.12 per cent. “The progressive collection of State GST (OGST and IGST Settlement) up to February, 2024 is Rs 21,846.55 crore against the collection of Rs 16,710.34 crore up to February, 2023, registering a growth rate of 30.74 per cent,” said the official. The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement, VAT and Profession Tax during February 24 is Rs 3,470.75 crore against the collection of Rs 2,765.44 crore during February, 2023, with a growth rate of 25.50 per cent. The progressive collection under all Acts up to February 2024 is Rs 32,807.67 crore with a growth rate of 20.84 per cent over the corresponding collection up to February 2023. During February 2024, a total of 23.77 lakh of waybills were generated vis-à-vis 19.86 lakh of waybills generated during February, 2023 recording a growth of 19.69 per cent reflecting the buoyancy in the state economy. Out of the 23.77 lakh e-waybills generated during February 2024, as many as 14.06 lakh were intrastate waybills while 9.71 lakh were inter-state waybills.