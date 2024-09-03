Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik told the Assembly, Tuesday.

Replying to a question of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ram Chandra Kadam, Naik said the BJP government in Odisha will soon implement the PESA Act, 1996 for the benefit of tribals.

He slammed the previous BJD government for withdrawing the power of Collector given to the sarpanchs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said the BJD government did not take any initiative to implement the PESA Act, 1996 which would have benefited the tribals in the state.

He, however, assured that his government will now implement the PESA Act, 1996 in scheduled areas.

PESA Act, 1996 is a law that gives scheduled areas in India the right to self-governance through traditional gram sabhas.

The main rationale behind the Act which was enacted December 24, 1996 is to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with an active involvement of the gram sabhas.

It gives special powers to the gram sabhas in scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

It was brought as a response to the longstanding demands of the tribal communities in the country for greater autonomy and control over their affairs.

PNN & Agencies