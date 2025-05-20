Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward revitalising the Odia film industry, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department held a high-level meeting Monday at Sanskruti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Chaired by actor and MLA Sidhant Mohapatra, the session brought together actors, directors, producers, musicians, and writers to chart a roadmap for the sector’s growth.

Key discussions included regularising the Odisha State Film Awards, increasing cash prizes, and involving younger voices in jury panels.

Emphasis was laid on formulating a comprehensive film policy, providing government subsidies, modernising Kalinga Studio, and revamping the Odisha Film Development Corporation Ltd.

Proposals were made to increase cinema halls, lower ticket prices, and create an OTT platform for Odia content.

The need for a film archive and a dedicated website showcasing award-winning films and artists was also highlighted.

Notable attendees included actors Arindam Roy, Sritam Das, Sabyasachi Mishra, Archita Sahu, and musician Debasish Mahapatra, along with senior government officials. Senior officials, including department director Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, special secretary Deba Prasad Dash, deputy director Devjani Bhuyan and Odisha Sahitya Akademi secretary Chandrasekhar Hota also attended the meeting.

