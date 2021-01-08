Sydney: Steve Smith (104 batting, 212b, 13×4) hit his 27th ton as Australia struggled to 292 for seven against India on the second day of the third Test here Friday. The four-Test series is currently tied at 1-1. Australia resumed the day at 166 for two with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschane at the wicket. However, once Ravindra Jadeja (3/50) dismissed Labuschagne (91) wickets started tumbling in a heap for Australia. However, before his dismissal Labuschange and Smith put on exactly a 100 runs for the third wicket.

However, Australia suffered a mini batting collapse as Mathew Wade (13), Cameroon Green (0), Tim Paine (1) and Pat Cummins (0) fell in quick succession. Wade and Cummins were dismissed by Jadeja while Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) took the wickets of Green and Paine. The Indian bowlers stuck to their task manfully even though Smith got back into form with a top notch knock. Giving Smith company is Mitchell Starc (16 batting). Australia also have gone past the 300-run mark with their score reading 301 for seven after 101 overs.