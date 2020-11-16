Bhubaneswar: Classical dancer Sthitapragnya is all set to make her debut in Odia film Sabu Ei Love Pain,directed by Sanjay Naik. She will be sharing the screen space with dancing star Harihar Dash and veteran actor Siddhanta Mahapatra.

The shoot began November 6 at Rayagada while some important portions will be filmed at a few exotic locations of Odisha over the next 25 days, said producer Ramesh Barik.

Sharing her experience Sthitapragnya, a physician by profession who had earlier appeared in music videos with Harihar, said, “I am feeling nervous as well as excited since this is one of my big projects. Also it’s thrilling to act with Siddhanta Sir, one of the biggest names in the industry and my dear friend Hari who is so popular among the youths.”

The film will certainly catch the viewers by surprise after its release, production house sources said while refusing to divulge details of the storyline.