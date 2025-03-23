Bangiriposi: A visit by two Odisha ministers to assess hailstorm damage in Bangiriposi turned chaotic Sunday as angry locals staged protests and pelted stones at their convoy, injuring a police constable, a source said.

The source added that Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra had arrived in Bangiriposi to inspect the destruction caused by the recent hailstorm.

The source informed that after inspecting the damage, the convoy had dropped off the ministers and was on its way back when a group of locals began protesting. Frustrated residents questioned why the ministers had not visited their villages earlier to assess the destruction. The demonstration quickly intensified, with protesters pelting stones at the convoy, smashing the windowpanes of one of the minister’s vehicles.

During the attack, a police constable was reportedly injured. Security forces swiftly intervened to control the situation, but the unrest reflected the growing frustration among the storm-affected residents, the source added.

“Where were they when we lost everything? Now they come just to assess the damage” one protester said. The demonstrators raised slogans, obstructed roads, and targeted the passing vehicles with stones.

The Odisha government had sent the two ministers to evaluate the extent of destruction caused by the storm in the region. Around 600 houses were reportedly damaged due to hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district.

Earlier Saturday, district collector Hema Kanta Say told reporters that the district administration has launched relief and rehabilitation operations in Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks, the two worst-hit blocks of the district.

“Bisoi and Bangirposi blocks have been severely hit in the hailstorm. While 350 houses were completely damaged, 250 other dwelling units have been partially affected by the hailstorm that hit the area. As many as 18 villages under Bisoi and 39 villages of Bangiriposi block have been affected,” the district collector said, adding that the administration has launched relief and rehabilitation operations in both blocks.

He said the people who have lost their houses are being provided with polythene sheets, cooked and dry food as per the norms.

PNN & Agencies