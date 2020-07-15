Chennai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has asked insurers to take action against hospitals that decline cashless treatment facility for Covid-19 to policyholders.

Citing complaints against such hospitals’ refusal despite their agreements with insurers and claims processing agencies, the IRDAI has asked insurers to make complaints to the appropriate government agencies in different states.

The IRDAI also asked the insurers to publish the action taken on the complaints against hospitals on their website.

The insurance regulator has also asked the insurers to have an exclusive grievance redress mechanism relating to cashless treatment for Covid-19 and other grievances against such hospitals that are enlisted as network providers.

The General Insurance Council had recently come out with a standardised rate for hospitals to charge for Covid-19 treatment.

Industry officials told IANS that big corporate chain hospitals were not agreeable to the rates.

The hospitals feel that this will not be the last time the insurers come up with a standardised rates, and may later come out with rates for other treatment procedures as well.

Meanwhile the IRDAI has also asked the general insurers to provide a five per cent discount on premium on the policy `Corona Kavach’ to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

IANS