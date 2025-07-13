Champua: A Class X student studying at an English medium school here in Keonjhar district committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of the school hostel building Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Pradhan, 15, son of Sudhansu Sekhar Pradhan of Sareikala area in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Family members alleged that their son was beaten up and tortured in school. After reports surfaced, tension prevailed on the school and hospital premises.

The deceased was studying in the school staying in its hostel.

He went back to his room after attending the prayer classes Saturday morning.

Later, he jumped down from an open window. School authorities rescued and admitted him to the Champua hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Later, the school authorities informed the police and the guardians of the student.

His parents alleged that their son was beaten up and urged the police to scan the CCTV footage in the school to ascertain the veracity of their claims.

PNN