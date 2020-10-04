Joda: A Class VIII student allegedly hanged himself in Joda town of Keonjhar district after losing nearly Rs 1 lakh while playing online game, Saturday. The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Amitanshu, son of Binod Apat of Kamarjoda.

Reports said the victim’s parents had bought him a mobile phone for online studies during the Covid-19 lockdown period. However, he spent most of his time playing an online game on the phone.

He lost Rs 61,000 from his father’s bank account and Rs 35,000 from his mother’s account.

When Binod Apat made inquiry in the bank, the bank authorities told him that the amount was paid towards an online game played on the smart phones.

Fumed over his son’s act, Binod scolded him. Strongly reacting to it, the minor boy got inside a toilet and hanged himself.

The family members rescued the boy and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Joda police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

PNN