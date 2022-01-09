Bhadrak: Tension prevailed after students of Bhadrak (Autonomous) College staged a demonstration protesting admission of hundreds of students in Plus III stream based on disability certificates, a report said.

Agitating students locked up the main gate of the college and burnt tyres while staging a demonstration outside.

On being informed, tehsildar Madhusudan Nayak, principal Umakanta Samal and DSP Kamal Lochan Bhuyan reached the spot and tried to placate the students.

The students relented after they were assured of a probe and subsequent legal action on the issue.

Students protested after reports made available under Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed that three middlemen and unscrupulous college staff owing allegiance to a political party had connived to give disability certificates to hundreds of students in lieu of money for taking admission in the college.

Many of the admitted students have scored only 40 per cent marks in their Plus II examinations but have been able to take admission in Plus III stream by producing fake disability certificates.

This has hit meritorious students who despite scoring good marks have been deprived of admission, the students alleged.

