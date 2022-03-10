Malkangiri: At least 25 inmates of government sports hostel at Malkangiri Stadium here vacated their hostel and left for homes Wednesday following disconnection of power supply to their hostel over non-payment of arrears.

Lack of power supply has taken a toll on the studies of the students with the temperature in the area hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The students were also finding it difficult to cook food at night. Left with no option, the students left for their homes.

A power distribution company had disconnected power supply to the hostel before the panchayat polls following pending dues of over Rs 49 lakh. Later, Rs 19.75 lakh was paid with an assurance that the remaining amount will be paid within a month. Then, the power supply was restored.

However, the district administration and the Sports department took no initiative to clear the outstanding bill of Rs 30 lakh following which the discom (Tata Power) again terminated the power supply to the hostel 10 days back.

District sports officer Kulamani Nial also made an unsuccessful attempt to bring back the students to the hostel. The sports hostel has produced many sports personalities who have participated in district, state and national-level sports and athletic meets.

PNN