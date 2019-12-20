Athagarh: More than 70 school students along with some teachers of Khuntuni Saraswati Sishu Mandir here fell ill Thursday after consuming food during a visit Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, 180 persons including students and teachers were on the trip to Bhubaneswar. They consumed food at various locations in the Capital city. Soon after, some of them complained of uneasiness and nausea. Those affected also started vomiting. Immediately they were rushed back here and admitted to different hospitals.

Ten students and a couple of teachers have been admitted to Madhapur hospital while 15 more are being treated at the Athagarh Sub Divisional Hospital. Forty five students are in Khuntuni hospital.

“During our trip to Bhubaneswar we had consumed vada at Ram Mandir, meals at Goddess Shani temple near Vani Vihar. Nothing happened till then. But soon after having patties from a shop near Indira Gandhi Park we fell sick,” said a student.

Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain visited the hospitals where the sick students and teachers are admitted. He has assured them of proper treatment.

PNN