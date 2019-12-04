New Delhi: Hollywood celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio is dating actress Camila Morrone who is 23 years younger to him. Despite the huge age difference, the couple has been going strong in the relationship.

While some netizens have trolled the couple for the huge 23-year age gap, they seem little bothered and seem very much in love. In a recent interview, Camila opened up about the constant judgement coming their way and claimed that she is unfazed by all the buzz surrounding the romance.

Stating that there are many relationships in Hollywood and the world where couples have large age gaps, the 22-year-old model and actress advocated for normalizing age differences.

She went on to add that she feels that people should be able to date who they want to date, although admitting that she understands why people are interested in their relationship, saying she would be curious too.

Despite the buzz about her personal life stealing the spotlight, she says that she looks forward to the time when she gains recognition for her work and acting talent. Camila also discussed being recognized for her work instead of being recognized for dating Leonardo.