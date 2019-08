Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is the new rising style star in the town who is stealing heart with her simple yet chic sartorial sense and charming smile.

The fashionista looks elegant as she has grown up to be a beautiful diva. It is not yet known whether she will foray into movies or prefer some other profession. Currently, she is studying and focusing on her graduation.

Let’s have a look into some of her stellar looks:

PNN/Agencies