Mumbai: Known stunt artist SM Raju died aged 52 while doing a sequence of Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvan starring actor Arya.

Vishal took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote a note about Raju’s tragic passing.

He wrote: “So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning.”

The actor said that he had known Raju for “so many years” and he “performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person.”

“My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family’s future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty I extend my support for them. God bless,” he wrote.

A video too is doing the rounds on social media from moments before the tragic incident happened. The clip shows the late stuntman driving at light speed before it topples. The crew members can be seen rushing towards the cars and pulling out Raju, who passed away after succumbing to his injuries.

The incident occurred during the shooting of the film, which was happening at the Vizhundhamaavadi village under the Keezhaiyur Police circle limits. The stunt man, sources claimed, had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College for treatment. However, he was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Popular stunt choreographer Silva paid his condolences on Instagram and wrote: “One of our great car jumping stunt artists, S M Raju, died today while doing car stunts RIP. Our stunt union and Indian film industry ll be missing Him.”

Actor Arya and Pa. Ranjith have not made any comments yet related to the accident.

As per media reports, Vettuvan is a multi-starrer also featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan, and Lingesh.

Talking about Pa. Ranjith, who primarily works in Tamil cinema, made his directorial debut with the 2012 romantic comedy Attakathi. He then worked in the political action-drama Madras.

The director helmed action-drama films such as Kabali and Kaala, both starring Rajinikanth.