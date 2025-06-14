Sonepur: Mukunda Rana, 60, a terracotta artist from Kuhibahal village in Binika block of Subarnapur district, has earned national recognition for his lifelong dedication to the ancient clay craft. Popularly known as the ‘Wizard of Clay’, Rana has trained thousands of artisans across Odisha and beyond, significantly contributing to the revival and growth of the craft. Belonging to a traditional potter family, Rana’s journey began early, inspired by his father, Brusabha Rana. He embraced clay modelling during his childhood and later moulded his own identity by mastering intricate terracotta sculptures. Though formal education eluded him beyond Class VIII due to poverty, his passion for the craft never wavered. Rana first gained local acclaim by creating Ganesh and Saraswati idols for his school. Encouraged by teachers and peers, he gradually transitioned to fine terracotta artistry.

At age 20, he connected with his maternal uncle Manabodh Rana in Barpali of Bargarh district, who himself is a national awardee in terracotta work in 1985. Under his guidance, Mukunda refined his skills. For over 35 years, Rana has participated in national-level exhibitions in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Kerala, Bilaspur, Raipur, Bhilai, and Nainital. His detailed, lifelike sculptures have earned him admiration and accolades, including a state award in 2009 and a national award in 2017 for excellence in clay art and his role in craft development. His creations, ranging from traditional deities to elephants, horses, chariots, and Hanuman from ‘Lanka Podi’ lore, adorn museums, government offices, hotels, airports and gardens across the country.

His works are especially in demand in larger metro cities due to their aesthetic appeal and craftsmanship. Through training programmes supported by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Rana has conducted skill development workshops in rural Odisha under the ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ model. He has mentored hundreds of youths, especially from economically weaker sections, empowering many to earn a livelihood through clay art. At home, terracotta has become a family legacy. His son Debananda is a certified terracotta designer, and his wife and daughter-in-law, Gelhei and Deepanjali, respectively, assist in production. They specialise in crafting Ganesha, Saraswati, boats, elephants, horses, rope tiles, and Durga idols. Rana has also helped uplift his community by teaching the craft to villagers. Training programmes at Kumharpada in Subarnapur town have enabled young women and men, including non-potters, to become self-reliant through clay artistry. Rana believes that while demand for terracotta is higher in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, where better market linkages exist, artisans from Odisha can achieve more if similar opportunities and support systems are created within the state.