ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The self-immolation bid by a second-year BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore has triggered a storm of protests, grief, and rage across Odisha’s student and parent communities. The alleged cause: persistent harassment by an assistant professor, and the administration’s reported inaction despite prior complaints. Female students, OrissaPOST spoke to, alleged that many instances of harassment on campuses go unnoticed and unreported due to fear of reputation damage and inaction by authorities.

Sources confirm that the victim had informed the principal earlier about inappropriate behaviour from the assistant professor, but no substantial action was taken. The students expressed deep sorrow and fear, calling the incident both traumatic and symptomatic of systemic failure in ensuring women’s safety in educational institutions.

Anandita Mishra, a student at BJB College, said, “Self-immolation is not a decision anyone takes lightly. It is the gravest, most tragic step — one that a student reaches only when she is drowning in despair, feeling that every door around her is shut. The door of her home, her institution, her friends, her society — all closed. When the weight of societal shame chokes her spirit, and when no one stands beside her, she sees no way out but to end her life.” She said though women face harassment on campuses every day, most cases go unnoticed and unreported. “Why is so? Because victims fear being blamed, shamed, and silenced,” she said. Calling for urgent action, Anandita said, “We need instant action teams — groups that ensure immediate and visible consequences for those who harass or assault women. There must be justice that is swift, serious, and uncompromising, so that fear shifts from the victim to the offender.” Citing an example of the regular occurrence of such incidents on campuses, she said even at her college, a girl was beaten up by her ex-boyfriend inside a closed classroom. “He still remains active on campus. This is not just unacceptable — it’s horrifying. Institutions must stop protecting abusers and start protecting students,” she added.

Subhalaxmi Jayasingh, a student at Rama Devi Women’s University, said it is extremely upsetting and tragic for any student to witness or hear about a case of self-immolation, like the one at FM University. “Such an incident is not just a personal tragedy — it is a harsh indictment of our educational institutions and their failure to provide fairness, sensitivity, and adequate mental health support,” she said. She said the incident reflects a breakdown of the very system that is meant to nurture and protect women. “This is not normal. This is not acceptable,” she said. Subhalaxmi called upon the government to take the matter seriously and act with transparency and urgency. “We need an objective investigation that brings the truth to light — not just for this one case, but to protect all women who suffer in silence,” she added. Another student, Arpita Meher, insisted that colleges must face direct accountability for such incidents and take stricter action against the culprits. Sharmistha Mallick, a former student, criticised the normalisation of harassment and eve-teasing on campuses “Everyone knows it happens. But it’s always taken lightly. That’s what enables these predators,” she said.