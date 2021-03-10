Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana has shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on Instagram stories in an all-white ensemble.

In the image, Suhana is seen wearing an off-white blouse. She completed her look with dewy make-up, red lips, and chunky hoop earring, with her hair tied back.

Last month, Suhana posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up.

Suhana has been living it up in New York, sharing daily photos of herself and her friends from parties and get-togethers. She recently went back to the city where she is pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University.

While Suhana Khan gets praise for her viral pictures, she is also often trolled unnecessarily. Shah Rukh Khan has also expressed his displeasure many times over this matter. However, Suhana does not hesitate to put her words before the people. She expresses her opinion on many important issues including racism.