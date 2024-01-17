Bolangir/Deogaon: The annual ‘Sulia Yatra’ began in Bolangir district, Tuesday. The roads at Khairaguda as well as Badakhala, Sanakhala, and Nuakhala in Kumuria of Deogaon block of the district acquired a tinge of red as tribals observed the annual festival by sacrificing hundreds of animals and birds. The rituals began late Monday night after ‘Nisi Puja’ was conducted by the tribal priests. The festival is held every year on the first Tuesday of the lunar fortnight of the Hindu ‘Pousha’ month by the tribals. Folklore is that, if the deity is appeased with animal blood, there will be good rain and resultantly good harvest. However, these days, devotees whose wishes were fulfilled also offer birds and animals for the promises they made for the fulfillment of their wishes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees from in and outside of the state like West Bengal and Chhattisgarh also thronged the Sulia Pitha to witness the annual festival and the animal sacrifices which tribals believe is an act of gratitude to the deity meant to pay back the debt after fulfillment of their wishes. Bolangir MLA Narasingh Mishra, former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi, AICC member Samarendra Mishra, former chairman Lakhsman Kumar Meher, Reena Meher, block chairman Dayanidhi Khamari visited the site and paid their obeisance to ‘Sulia Devata’ seeking his blessings. As per rituals, the tribals, holding weapons, took out a rally.

Later, they worshipped gods and goddesses with ancient rituals. Thousands of birds and animals like cock, pigeon, fowl, goat, sheep and buffalo calf were sacrificed in this festival. However, the police personnel did not try to stop the gory ritual and their role was limited to maintaining law and order.