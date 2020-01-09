Bhubaneswar: To impart quality education and prepare students for the tough Matriculation examination, the School and Mass Education department has decided to direct school teachers to take extra classes to aid students in senior classes.

These extra classes will continue throughout the summer vacation to help weak students do well and reduce the number of students who fail to clear the examination. The department has decided to conduct classes till January 31 for students who will be appearing for this year’s Matriculation examination.

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that these extra classes will be helpful for the students who have secured less marks in the previous exams.

Sources informed that weak students will be divided into groups and will also get to solve mock question papers so that they get accustomed with the matriculation exam pattern.

On reports that teachers will not be granted summer holidays, Dash stated that teachers will be engaged on a rotational basis for extra classes during vacations begins from May till mid-June.

The Minister clarified that the summer vacation duration will not be curtailed and the dates will remain the same. He informed that a lot of districts including Cuttack, Kendrapara, Kandhamal and others have undertaken special measures to help students do better.

The minister further said Science and book exhibitions are being held to promote creativity among students. Science and Math kit has been provided to High School students to increase their knowledge about science and its application.