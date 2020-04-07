Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s hottest actress Sunny Leone created a storm on social media once again. She never fails to impress her fans and fashion critics with her stunning fashion statements. From her red carpet looks to casual looks, she always turns up like a complete stunner.

Recently, the diva shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram donning a silver monokini. “Close your eyes and dream!!! We can all be in Thailand again soon 12 days of #Summer.” the caption reads.

On the work front, the Baby Doll actress is currently hosting Splitsvillla 12 with Ranvijay. She was last seen in the song Battiyan Bujhaado from Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actress is set to make her Tamil debut in Veeramahadevi under Vadivudaiyan directorial. The film also features Navdeep, Srinath, Nassar and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.

In 2012, she made her Hindi debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 (2012) and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up by Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Tera Intezaar (2017).