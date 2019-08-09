Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 28, posed for Harper’s Bazaar with her arms lifted to proudly show off her armpit hair. The photo was part of a personal essay she wrote on feminism for the magazine’s September issue, reports USA Today.

“I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,” she wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram.

The picture has collected over 1.7 million ‘likes’ and thousands of comments applauding her decision to pose with armpit hair exposed after it was shared on social media.