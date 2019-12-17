Balasore: Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos was successfully test-fired from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore district at around 8:45am Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art missile has a strike range between 290 kilometres and 400 kilometres. The missile is 8.4 metre long and 0.6 metre wide. It can carry a 2.5 ton warhead.

The missile can be launched from multiple platforms such as land, sea, sub-sea, and air. The missile, named after the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, is the product of a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russian rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

The ground-launched surface-to-surface variant of the missile was first inducted into service with the Indian Army in 2007. The sea-launched version has also been deployed with the Indian Navy since 2014.

PNN