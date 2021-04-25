Bhubaneswar: The state Congress Saturday expressed confidence of newly declared party candidate Bishwokeshan H Mohapatra getting people’s support for the upcoming Pipli bypoll.

Party leader Suresh Routray said that Mohapatra is a good pick and likely to boost the party in the region.

“We are strong enough and will get dignified votes in Pipli bypoll. The new Congress candidate of Pipli is an educated person, a law abiding citizen and had been a loyal worker. His father also worked with me. It will be good for the party,” he said.

He also added, “He was given the ticket based on his performance. We had earlier planned to give ticket to the family of Ajit Mangaraj but they declined. It will take some time for us to seek vote for the party. Our local candidate is working well in the area and we will win the election.”

Routray said that Bishwokeshan would file the nomination by April 26. About the campaigning by the new leader, he said, “The campaign has been curtailed due to Covid protocols. We will look for other means to rally for our leader.”

Routray wears mask

Days after his willful defiance of Covid-19 safety protocol of not wearing a mask, the veteran Congress leader was seen masked up Saturday. The leader had vowed to not abide by the government norms and avoid masks by saying that masks could make him sick.

